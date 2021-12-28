Left Menu

Three of family die after unidentified vehicle hits two-wheeler in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man, his wife and brother-in-law were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Bhiwandi-Nashik highway, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and the deceased are Bablu (28), his wife Meera (27) and her brother Hemraj (27), a Bhiwandi police station official said.

No arrest has been made as yet and efforts were on to trace the offending vehicle, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

