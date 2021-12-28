Left Menu

Malviya appointed WB DGP

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:59 IST
West Bengal government on Tuesday appointed Manoj Malviya, who was working as the director general of the state police, as the DG, a senior official said.

He will remain in that post for the next two years.

Malviya, who was the inspector general of police (moderisation) will also be holding additional charges of inspector general of police, head of police force, a notification said.

The 1997-batch IPS had taken oath as the executive director general of police of the state on August 31 after former DG Birendra retired from the post.

