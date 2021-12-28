On an outing to Marina beach, differently abled people get a feel of the waves

For the differently abled women and men seated on specially designed wheelchairs that could be manoeuvred on sand, it was a refreshing experience when waves of water rolled on to their feet at the Marina beach here with a whoosh on a pleasant evening.

A 200 metre long wooden ramp linking the Marina seashore here with the beach approach road was inaugurated on Tuesday and differently abled men and women, all smiles, visited the beach using the new facility.

Such arrangements are needed in all places to recognise the rights of the physically challenged, a woman who operated a wheel chair on her own to visit the beach said.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu and Chepakkam-Tiruvallikeni MLA, Udhayanidhi Stalin inaugurated the 'temporary' ramp, an official release here said.

Five specially designed wheelchairs that can be 'used on beach sand' has been arranged by the Greater Chennai Corporation and a 'shamiana pandal' and amenities like drinking water and refreshments have been arranged for their use.

Amenities, the ramp and the 'pandal' for the exclusive use of the physically challenged people would be functional till January 3, 2022.

Nehru, accepting the request of differently abled people and their relatives, advised civic authorities to allow the use of ramp till January 16, 2022.

Chief Minister M K Stalin tweeted saying a temporary ramp has now been provided (at the Marina beach) and this facility would soon be made permanent. ''This is only a small work. But a beginning for a big change,'' he said. The harvest festival of 'Pongal' falls on January 14 and people usually crowd beaches on 'Kaanum Pongal,' (January 16), a day after the Pongal celebrations.

