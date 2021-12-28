MP: 24 IPS officers transferred

Twenty-four Indian Police Service officers in Madhya Pradesh were transferred on Tuesday.

Rakesh Gupta of the 1999 IPS batch was posted as inspector general of Indore Rural, while Irshad Wali (2004) was made IG Bhopal Rural, officials said.

''Sanjay Tiwari (2004) has been made IG intelligence at the police head quarter (PHQ). Sachin Kumar Atulkar (2006) has been posted as Bhopal additional police commissioner (law and order), while Rajesh Hingankar (2006) has been made Indore additional police commissioner,'' they said.

Nimish Agrawal (2010) will be Indore deputy commissioner of police (crime), Mithilesh Kumar Shukla (2006) has been posted as Rewa deputy inspector general, Atul Singh (2009) has been made commandant 7th battalion, Bhopal and Mahesh Chandra Jain (2009) will be deputy commissioner of police (traffic) in Indore, they added.

