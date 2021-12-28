Left Menu

Hyderabad reports 7 new Omicron cases, state tally mounts to 62

Seven new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Hyderabad during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Tuesday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:08 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Seven new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Hyderabad during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Tuesday. With this, the tally of Omicron cases in Telangana has reached 62.

As per the state government, 13 of these 62 patients have recovered and have been discharged from the state-run TIMS hospital. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that 653 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in the country so far. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 167 cases followed by Delhi with 165 cases, Kerala with 57 cases and Telangana has confirmed 55 cases.

Amid the Omicron scare, many States imposed restrictions and night curfew in order to check the spread of the disease. (ANI)

