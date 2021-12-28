Left Menu

Cricket tournament at Noida jail for inmates' well-being

A cricket tournament was inaugurated for prison inmates of the Luksar jail in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday as part of measures for their physical and mental well-being, officials said.

The inauguration took place as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Amit Kumar visited the jail for an inspection along with Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Nitin Madan and Jailor AK Singh, they said.

“The DCP enquired from the jailor about the problems being faced by prison inmates. Along with this, a cricket tournament was inaugurated in which various teams of inmates are participating. The initiative is aimed at the physical and mental well-being of the inmates,” a police official said.

During the inspection, officers went around the high security barracks, the jail hospital, and other places within the prison complex and also interacted with the inmates to address their concerns, the official added.

