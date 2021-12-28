Left Menu

Homage paid at NDA to Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who died in training sortie accident on Dec 24

PTI | Pune | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:18 IST
Homage paid at NDA to Wing Commander Harshit Sinha, who died in training sortie accident on Dec 24
A wreath-laying ceremony was organized on Tuesday at the 'Hut of Remembrance' in the National Defence Academy here in memory of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha.

He died in an accident during a training sortie on board a MIG-21 on December 24 in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor, Commandant, NDA paid homage to the braveheart in a solemn ceremony, with all key officials of the prestigious institution present to pay tribute.

Wing Commander Harshit Sinha was an alumnus of 104th NDA Course, Oscar Squadron, said a defence release. His name gets inscribed in golden letters with full military honour in the sacred Hut of Remembrance, and his sacrifice will continue to inspire future generations of NDA cadets, it said.

