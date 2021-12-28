Germany calls Russian decision to shut rights group 'incomprehensible'

A Russian court decision to shut down the country's oldest human rights group is "incomprehensible" and raises "great concern", a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"The decision adds to our great concern not least because it takes away the voice of victims of oppression and repression," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. (Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Alex Richardson)

