Anti-terror ops would continue with more intensity to consolidate peace in JK:DGP
- Country:
- India
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that anti-terror operations would continue with more intensity to consolidate peace in Jammu and Kashmir.
His remarks came during a ceremony to introduce operations command vehicles (OCVs), equipped with modern technology, surveillance setup and additional safety features, in the police force.
''Anti-terror operations would continue with more intensity to consolidate the peace in Jammu and Kashmir,'' the DGP said.
With regard to anti-terror operations, Singh said to fight terrorism and secure peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir is a continuous process. He said that back to back successful anti-terror operations have been conducted in south Kashmir in the last few days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dilbag Singh
- Jammu
- Singh
- Kashmir
- south Kashmir
ALSO READ
Hockey National C'ship: Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi register win on Day 3
Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district: Officials.
Unclaimed bag on Jammu-Srinagar highway sparks panic, traffic suspended briefly
Past govts deliberately neglected Jammu, Udhampur region due to vote bank politics: Jitendra Singh
Power sector reforms are inevitable, says Jammu Divisional Commissioner as electricity dept employees go on strike