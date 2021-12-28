Left Menu

Anti-terror ops would continue with more intensity to consolidate peace in JK:DGP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:34 IST
Anti-terror ops would continue with more intensity to consolidate peace in JK:DGP
  • Country:
  • India

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that anti-terror operations would continue with more intensity to consolidate peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

His remarks came during a ceremony to introduce operations command vehicles (OCVs), equipped with modern technology, surveillance setup and additional safety features, in the police force.

''Anti-terror operations would continue with more intensity to consolidate the peace in Jammu and Kashmir,'' the DGP said.

With regard to anti-terror operations, Singh said to fight terrorism and secure peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir is a continuous process. He said that back to back successful anti-terror operations have been conducted in south Kashmir in the last few days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021