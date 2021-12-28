Anti-terror ops would continue with more intensity to consolidate peace in JK:DGP

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that anti-terror operations would continue with more intensity to consolidate peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

His remarks came during a ceremony to introduce operations command vehicles (OCVs), equipped with modern technology, surveillance setup and additional safety features, in the police force.

''Anti-terror operations would continue with more intensity to consolidate the peace in Jammu and Kashmir,'' the DGP said.

With regard to anti-terror operations, Singh said to fight terrorism and secure peace and tranquillity in Jammu and Kashmir is a continuous process. He said that back to back successful anti-terror operations have been conducted in south Kashmir in the last few days.

