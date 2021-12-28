Bihar: Five children of family killed in house fire

Five children of a family were charred to death after a fire broke out in their house in a village in Banka district on Tuesday, police said. The children were playing inside their house at Rajavar village in the evening when the fire erupted, Banka Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Gupta told PTI. “The house, belonging to Ashok Paswan, was gutted within an hour. Two other family members of Ashok Paswan also sustained burn injuries,” the SP said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

An investigation is on to ascertain whether it was a case of accident or not, the SP said. The SP along with Banka district magistrate Shahrash Bhagat visited the spot.

“Statements of the family members of all the victims are being recorded. Besides, we are taking the assistance of forensic experts to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. “The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem”, said the SP.

