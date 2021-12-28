Left Menu

Bihar: Five children of family killed in house fire

Five children of a family were charred to death after a fire broke out in their house in a village in Banka district on Tuesday, police said. The house, belonging to Ashok Paswan, was gutted within an hour. Two other family members of Ashok Paswan also sustained burn injuries, the SP said.

PTI | Banka(Bihar) | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:38 IST
Bihar: Five children of family killed in house fire
  • Country:
  • India

Five children of a family were charred to death after a fire broke out in their house in a village in Banka district on Tuesday, police said. The children were playing inside their house at Rajavar village in the evening when the fire erupted, Banka Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar Gupta told PTI. “The house, belonging to Ashok Paswan, was gutted within an hour. Two other family members of Ashok Paswan also sustained burn injuries,” the SP said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.

An investigation is on to ascertain whether it was a case of accident or not, the SP said. The SP along with Banka district magistrate Shahrash Bhagat visited the spot.

“Statements of the family members of all the victims are being recorded. Besides, we are taking the assistance of forensic experts to ascertain the exact cause of the fire. “The bodies have been sent for the post-mortem”, said the SP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021