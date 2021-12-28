Left Menu

12 arrested after raid at hookah bar

Twelve people were arrested during a raid at a hookah bar in the Indirapuram area here, a senior police official said on Tuesday.Upon getting information, I, along with my personal staff, in civil dress and without flashing my location on wireless set, raided the hookah bar.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 28-12-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 23:52 IST
12 arrested after raid at hookah bar
  • Country:
  • India

Twelve people were arrested during a raid at a hookah bar in the Indirapuram area here, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

“Upon getting information, I, along with my personal staff, in civil dress and without flashing my location on wireless set, raided the hookah bar. I found that persons present in the bar were consuming alcohol and smoking tobacco. I immediately called Indirapuram police which arrested them all,” Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said.

The “secret raid” at the hookah bar, being run in the name of King Café restaurant, was conducted on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as café operator Vivek, Sagar, Umar Qureshi, Rohit, Kavya Kapoor, Anoop, Vishal, Suraj, Vijay, Vinod, Manoj and Ayush, the SSP said.

India-made foreign liquor, flavoured tobacco and hookahs were seized, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021