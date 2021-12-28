12 arrested after raid at hookah bar

Twelve people were arrested during a raid at a hookah bar in the Indirapuram area here, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

“Upon getting information, I, along with my personal staff, in civil dress and without flashing my location on wireless set, raided the hookah bar. I found that persons present in the bar were consuming alcohol and smoking tobacco. I immediately called Indirapuram police which arrested them all,” Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar said.

The “secret raid” at the hookah bar, being run in the name of King Café restaurant, was conducted on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, he said.

Those arrested have been identified as café operator Vivek, Sagar, Umar Qureshi, Rohit, Kavya Kapoor, Anoop, Vishal, Suraj, Vijay, Vinod, Manoj and Ayush, the SSP said.

India-made foreign liquor, flavoured tobacco and hookahs were seized, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)