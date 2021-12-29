Forest dept's scribe gunned down by Naxals
- Country:
- India
Naxals shot down a 25-year-old scribe working with the Jharkhand forest department in West Singhbhum district on Tuesday suspecting him to be a police informer, police said.
Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said the Naxals also set ablaze an earth moving machine.
After killing the man, the Naxals left behind a pamphlet near his body saying that he had paid the price of being a police informer.
Linda said that investigation into the incident is on.
Tuesday's killing was the second of its kind in Goilkera police station area in a week. In the first incident on December 28 Naxals had killed a villager claiming that he was a police informer.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
