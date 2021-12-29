Left Menu

Forest dept's scribe gunned down by Naxals

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 29-12-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 00:40 IST
Forest dept's scribe gunned down by Naxals
  • Country:
  • India

Naxals shot down a 25-year-old scribe working with the Jharkhand forest department in West Singhbhum district on Tuesday suspecting him to be a police informer, police said.

Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said the Naxals also set ablaze an earth moving machine.

After killing the man, the Naxals left behind a pamphlet near his body saying that he had paid the price of being a police informer.

Linda said that investigation into the incident is on.

Tuesday's killing was the second of its kind in Goilkera police station area in a week. In the first incident on December 28 Naxals had killed a villager claiming that he was a police informer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021