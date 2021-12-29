Left Menu

U.S. condemns Russian decision to shut down rights group

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 00:52 IST
The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said it condemned a Russian court decision to shut down the country's oldest human rights group, Memorial International, and is following with concern Russia's ongoing efforts to close sister organization Memorial Human Rights Center.

"We urge Russian authorities to end their harassment of independent voices and human rights defenders and stand in solidarity with those who have been targeted for repression for exercising their rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

