Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

NYC to limit classroom closures, prioritize ramped-up testing for schools

New York City will stop quarantining entire classrooms exposed to the coronavirus and will instead prioritize a ramped-up testing program so that asymptomatic students testing negative for COVID-19 can remain in school, officials said on Tuesday. A day earlier, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shortened the recommended isolation time for Americans with asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to five days from the previous guidance of 10 days.

No criminal charges for ex-New York Governor Cuomo over two kissing complaints

A county prosecutor in New York has decided not to bring criminal charges against Andrew Cuomo, the state's former governor, over accusations he kissed two women against their will. Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said in a statement on Tuesday that despite credible evidence supporting the women's complaints, they did not meet the statutory requirements for bringing criminal charges.

U.S. House panel eyes interim report by summer 2022 on Jan. 6 attack

The congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is aiming to release an interim report in the summer of 2022 and a final report in the fall, a source familiar with the investigation said on Tuesday. The timetable, first reported by the Washington Post, would allow the committee to release findings before the November 2022 congressional elections. Republicans, who generally oppose the Select Committee's work, are currently favored to reclaim control of the U.S. House of Representatives in that election, which would allow them to end the panel's work.

Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice

The parents of a girl killed in a clothing store dressing room by a Los Angeles police officer's stray bullet last week called for justice on Tuesday, the day after police released video showing the chaotic moments leading to the fatal shooting. The 14-year-old girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, was inadvertently shot dead in a North Hollywood store on Dec. 23 when a police officer opened fire on a man who was bludgeoning another shopper after accosting and menacing several others.

Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules

A U.S. judge on Tuesday allowed a criminal case relating to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack to move forward, declining to dismiss charges against four members of the far-right Proud Boys group. In a written ruling https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21170590/proud-boys.pdf, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected arguments by the four Proud Boys defendants that obstruction charges should be thrown out.

Gunman kills four in Denver-area shooting spree before he is killed by police

A lone gunman shot four people to death and wounded three, including a police officer, on Monday in a Denver-area shooting spree that unfolded at several locations and ended with police killing the suspect, authorities said. Investigators have yet to determine a motive for the rampage, which began around 5 p.m. when the gunman shot and killed two women and wounded a man near downtown Denver, Police Chief Paul Pazen said a news briefing.

Appeals court puts part of ruling against New York Times coverage of Project Veritas on hold

A New York state appeals court on Tuesday put on hold part of a trial judge's decision blocking the New York Times from reporting on documents prepared by a lawyer for the conservative activist group Project Veritas. Justice William Ford of the Appellate Division in Brooklyn said the Times does not have to turn over or destroy its copies of documents prepared by Project Veritas' in-house lawyer Benjamin Barr while it appeals the coverage ban.

Delta, Alaska cancel hundreds of flights due to bad weather, Omicron cases

U.S carriers Delta Air Lines and Alaska Air Group canceled hundreds of flights on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions and rising cases of the Omicron variant. Delta said it expects to cancel more than 250 of 4,133 scheduled flights on Tuesday. While Alaska canceled 150 flights to and from Seattle, with more cancellations and delays expected throughout the day, the airline said.

Trump, PGA reach settlement over golf club snub that followed U.S. Capitol siege

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has resolved a dispute with the PGA of America over the golf association's decision earlier this year to pull a major professional tournament from a Trump-owned golf course, the PGA of America said. In a press release, the PGA said it had reached a confidential settlement with the Trump Organization that resolves legal claims stemming from its decision in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol to shun Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

CDC director Walensky not considering vaccine mandate for domestic flights now

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not currently considering recommending a vaccine mandate for domestic flights, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday. "Certainly domestic flights has been a topic of conversation but that is not something we're revisiting right now," Walensky said on National Public Radio.

