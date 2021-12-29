Left Menu

Over 16.67 cr balance, unutilized COVID vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Health Ministry

The Union Government on Wednesday said that over 16.67 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs).

  • Country:
  • India

The Union Government on Wednesday said that over 16.67 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and Union Territories (UTs). According to a press release by the Union Health Ministry, "More than 16.67 crores (16,67,25,556) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered."

The ministry further informed that more than 149.16 crores (1,49,16,36,985) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 142.47 crores (1,42,46,81,736) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.

