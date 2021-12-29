India reports 9,195 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally rises to 781

India has reported 9,195 new COVID-19 cases and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. With this the country's COVID-19 case tally has risen to 3,48,08,886 and the death toll has climbed to 4,80,592.

The Ministry informed that India's active caseload presently is at 77,002, constituting 0.22 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020. The health ministry further said that there are 781 Omicron cases in India so far.

Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (283), followed by Maharashtra (167), Gujarat (73), Kerala (65), Telangana (62), Rajasthan (46), Karnataka (34), Tamil Nadu (34), Haryana (12), West Bengal (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), Odisha (8), Andhra Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (4), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Goa (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1) and Manipur (1). With the recovery of 7,347 patients in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of COVID recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, now stands at 3,42,51,292.

The current recovery rate is at 98.40 per cent which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. The weekly positivity rate is at 0.68 per cent and has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 45 days now.

The daily positivity rate is at 0.79 per cent and has remained below 2 per cent for the last 86 days. India conducted 11,67,612 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, and so far the country has conducted 67,52,46,143 tests as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

India has administered a total of 143.15 crore vaccine doses so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The COVID vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021. Cumulatively, 1,43,15,35,641 people have been vaccinated so far in the country of which 64,61,321 were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)