Left Menu

UNICEF condemns killing of children and humanitarian workers in Myanmar's Kayah

“UNICEF strongly condemns this attack on civilians, children and humanitarian workers,” said Ms. Debora Comini, UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific.

UNICEF | Updated: 29-12-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 11:19 IST
UNICEF condemns killing of children and humanitarian workers in Myanmar's Kayah
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

UNICEF is shocked and saddened by the reported killing and burning of at least 35 people, including four children and two staff members of the humanitarian organization Save the Children, in Kayah State in Eastern Myanmar, on 24 December.

Credible reports suggest that four children were killed in the attack, including two 17-year-old boys, a teenage girl and a child of approximately 5-6 years of age, of indeterminate gender.

The two Save the Children staff members, whose deaths were confirmed today, were killed while returning to Save the Children's Loikaw office after responding to humanitarian needs in a nearby community.

"UNICEF strongly condemns this attack on civilians, children and humanitarian workers," said Ms. Debora Comini, UNICEF Regional Director for East Asia and the Pacific.

"The protection of civilians, and particularly children and humanitarian workers, must be treated as a priority during times of conflict, in accordance with international humanitarian law and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which Myanmar is a signatory.

"UNICEF calls for urgent action to investigate this deplorable incident and to hold those responsible to account. We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and to our colleagues at Save the Children."

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021