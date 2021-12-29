Left Menu

Two arrested for gang-rape in Delhi

They allegedly raped her after stopping the car at a secluded place in Nihal Vihar area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police West Prashant Gautam said.The two men have been booked under sections 376D gang-rape and 342 punishment for wrongful confinement of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 12:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested two persons for allegedly raping a woman in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area, officials said on Wednesday. Around 3 am on Monday, the woman asked an unknown person to drop her at a relative's house. The man, who was accompanied by another person in the car, picked her from Sagarpur. They allegedly raped her after stopping the car at a secluded place in Nihal Vihar area, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Prashant Gautam said.

The two men have been booked under sections 376D (gang-rape) and 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. Their car has been seized, Gautam said. There was some confusion over police jurisdiction as the car moved across multiple areas. However, it was resolved soon, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

