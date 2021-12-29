Left Menu

Civil police officer in Kerala suspended for leaking info about RSS workers to SDPI

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 29-12-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 12:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

A civil police officer (CPO) of the Kerala Police has been suspended for allegedly leaking confidential information about RSS workers from the police database to members of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Police came to know of his links with SDPI after some of its workers were arrested in connection with an assault on a KSRTC bus conductor here, the Thodupuzha DySP said.

''The examination of the phones of the arrested SDPI workers revealed that one of them had CPO Anas number and was in touch with the officer and this was communicated to the higher-ups,'' the DySP said.

The officer said that further investigation found that the CPO had leaked information about RSS workers from the police database to the SDPI and as a result he was suspended.

He also said that disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against the errant officer soon.

Anas was the CPO in Karimannur police station in Idukki district.

The KSRTC bus conductor was assaulted for allegedly sharing an anti-Islam post on Facebook, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

