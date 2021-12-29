Union Minister G Kishan Reddy calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

"G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. (ANI)

