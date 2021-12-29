Left Menu

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy calls on President Ram Nath Kovind

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

Updated: 29-12-2021 13:43 IST
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy meets President Ram Nath Kovind (Pic credit: Rashtrapati Bhavan Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
"G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

