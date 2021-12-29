Left Menu

Denmark's Bunker Holding will not appeal conviction for Syria jet fuel exports

Updated: 29-12-2021 14:07 IST
Fuel supplier Bunker Holding, its chief executive, and a subsidiary have decided not to appeal a conviction handed to them by a Danish city court for breaching European Union sanctions, the parties said on Wednesday.

"Bunker Holding, Keld R. Demant, and Dan-Bunkering acknowledge the decision of the court and have decided not to appeal the verdict," the parties said in an emailed statement.

Bunker Holding, a fuel trader that is also one of the world's largest shipping fuel suppliers, together with its CEO and subsidiary Dan-Bunkering were convicted on Dec. 14 of illegally exporting jet fuel to Syria between 2015 and 2017 in violation of sanctions imposed by the European Union.

