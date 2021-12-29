Denmark's Bunker Holding will not appeal conviction for Syria jet fuel exports

Fuel supplier Bunker Holding, its chief executive, and a subsidiary have decided not to appeal a conviction handed to them by a Danish city court for breaching European Union sanctions, the parties said on Wednesday.

"Bunker Holding, Keld R. Demant, and Dan-Bunkering acknowledge the decision of the court and have decided not to appeal the verdict," the parties said in an emailed statement.

Bunker Holding, a fuel trader that is also one of the world's largest shipping fuel suppliers, together with its CEO and subsidiary Dan-Bunkering were convicted on Dec. 14 of illegally exporting jet fuel to Syria between 2015 and 2017 in violation of sanctions imposed by the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)