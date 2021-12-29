Left Menu

Guj court awards life sentence to man in rape-murder case; convict hurls footwear at judge

A Surat court on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life in a case of rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in April this year.After the court of special POCSO judge P S Kala pronounced the sentence, the convict, Sujit Saket, got enraged and hurled his slippers towards the judge.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:58 IST
Guj court awards life sentence to man in rape-murder case; convict hurls footwear at judge
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Surat court on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to life imprisonment ''for the remainder of his natural life'' in a case of rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in April this year.

After the court of special POCSO judge P S Kala pronounced the sentence, the convict, Sujit Saket, got enraged and hurled his slippers towards the judge. But, the footwear missed the target and fell near the witness box.

According to the prosecution, the convict, a native of Madhya Pradesh, raped and murdered the girl on April 30.

The victim was the daughter of a migrant labourer.

On finding the child alone, the convict kidnapped her under the pretext of getting her a chocolate.

He took the girl to an isolated place where he raped her and then strangulated her to death, as per the prosecution. An FIR was lodged against the man under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, at Hazira police station here.

The court took into account statements of 26 witnesses examined by the prosecution. The court also considered 53 documentary evidences before pronouncing the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021