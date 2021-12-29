Left Menu

Constable killed, five other Muzaffarnagar cops injured in accident in Haryana

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 14:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One constable of New Mandi police station here was killed and five other cops were injured as their car met with an accident in Karnal, Haryana, police said.

The accident happened on Tuesday when their car collided with a tree near Kunjpura village in Karnal district, the police said. According to senior police official, the police team has gone there in case of an investigation and the mishap occurred when it was returning to Muzaffarnagar.

Police constable Sumit Kumar was killed on the spot while five others, Sohanbir, Mohit, Rahul, Devendra and Sunil Kumar were rushed to Amrit Dhara Hospital in Karnal where condition of Rahul was serious, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

