Russian court shuts down Memorial human rights centre - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:16 IST
A Russian court on Wednesday ordered the shutdown of the Memorial Human Rights Centre, the RIA news agency reported, the key unit of the broader Memorial rights group which Russia's Supreme Court liquidated this week.

State prosecutors have accused both organisations of breaking a law requiring groups to register as foreign agents. The organisations say the charges against them are politically motivated.

International rights groups and the U.S. State Department condemned Tuesday's ruling against Memorial, which capped a year of unprecedented crackdown of dissent in Russia.

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

