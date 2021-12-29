Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 4 Lunch Scoreboard

Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings: 327 South Africa 1st innings: 197 India 2nd innings: (Overnight 16/1) KL Rahul c Elgar b Lungi Ngidi 23 Mayank Agarwal c de Kock b Marco Jansen 4 Shardul Thakur c Mulder b Rabada 10 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 12 Virat Kohli batting 18 Extras: (B-5, LB-2, NB-5) 12 Total: (For 3 wickets in 32 Overs) 79 Fall of Wickets: 1-12, 2-34, 3-54 Bowing: Kagiso Rabada 11-3-24-1, Lungi Ngidi 7-2-24-1, Marco Jansen 7-4-14-1, Wiaan Mulder 7-4-10-0.

