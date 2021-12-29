Left Menu

ITBP chief gets additional charge of SSB Director-General

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) chief Sanjay Arora on Wednesday was given additional charge of the post of Director General Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:24 IST
ITBP Director General Sanjay Arora. (file/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an office memorandum directing to refer to the subject and to convey the approval of the competent authority that consequent upon the superannuation of Kumar Rajesh Chandra as Director-General of the SSB in December this year.

As per the order, Arora, a 1988-batch Tamil Nadu cadre Indian Police Service officer, shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, SSB vice Chandra, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier. (ANI)

