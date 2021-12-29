Left Menu

Will identify accident-prone areas to ensure road safety in Hyderabad: Traffic Police's joint commissioner

To ensure the safety of the drivers and proper regulation of traffic, Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Wednesday said they will identify the accident-prone areas and ensure the safety of the people in the city.

Traffic Congestion near Mozamjahi Market in Hyderabad, Telangana. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
To ensure the safety of the drivers and proper regulation of traffic, Hyderabad Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Wednesday said they will identify the accident-prone areas and ensure the safety of the people in the city. AV Ranganath has taken charge as Joint CP (Traffic) Police.

Speaking to ANI, Ranganath said, "My priorities will be free movement of traffic, Traffic regulations and Traffic Safety. So we will identify the accident-prone areas and ensure what steps have to be taken for road accidents in Hyderabad city. Apart from that we will be in contact with the public and identify their problems and address their grievances." He added, "Lot of technology is being used in traffic regulation. Like, automatic traffic signal clearances, automatic number plate recognition, ITMS. Once we are aware of the ground-level situation. We will come up with a plan of action with a futuristic perspective. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

