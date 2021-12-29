Left Menu

COVID-19: DDMA begins review meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal

A meeting of Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday began virtually.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:51 IST
COVID-19: DDMA begins review meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal
COVID-19: DDMA begins review meeting chaired by LG Anil Baijal (ANI/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting of Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday began virtually. The meeting was held in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The current situation and the preparedness are to be reviewed in the meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary, and important officers of the Health Department are present in the meeting. National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) Chairman, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul are also present.

Meanwhile, The national capital on Tuesday reported 496 fresh COVID-19 infections, thereby registering the highest single-day spike since the last six months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021