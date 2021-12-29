COVID-19: DDMA begins review meeting chaired by L-G Anil Baijal

A meeting of Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday began virtually. The meeting was held in view of rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi. The current situation and the preparedness are to be reviewed in the meeting.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Revenue Minister Kailash Gehlot, Chief Secretary, and important officers of the Health Department are present in the meeting. National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) Chairman, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul are also present.

Meanwhile, The national capital on Tuesday reported 496 fresh COVID-19 infections, thereby registering the highest single-day spike since the last six months. (ANI)

