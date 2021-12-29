Left Menu

Madras HC seeks report from Centre on steps taken to bring back 68 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy

Madurai bench of the Madras High Court sought a detailed report from the Central government about the steps taken to bring back the 68 fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 29-12-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 17:05 IST
Madras HC seeks report from Centre on steps taken to bring back 68 fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madurai bench of the Madras High Court sought a detailed report from the Central government about the steps taken to bring back the 68 fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. An advocate from Rameshwaram moved a petition before the Madurai bench regarding the recent arrest of 68 fishermen from Rameshwaram and Pudukkottai.

In the petition, he has stated that when Gujarat fishermen were shot by the Pakistan Navy, the Central government immediately summoned the Pakistan High Commissioner for India and registered its condemnation. But in the case of 68 Tamil Nadu fishermen, no such action has been taken by the Union Government and he also sought MHC interference in the matter, the petitioner stated.

When the petition came up for hearing before the bench, they questioned the action taken to bring back the fishermen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

