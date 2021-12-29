Amid Omicron threat, CRPF reactivates its COVID care facility; precautionary dose to personnel from Jan 10

Amid the rise in cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday has reactivated their COVID care centre in Bawana in Delhi. A senior CRPF officer said that an advisory has been issued to all formations of CRPF regarding Omicron. The 50-bed dedicated COVID care centre in Bawana has been reactivated. A COVID monitoring cell at CRPF headquarters and at 23 other establishments of the force has been activated.

"Total 99.74 per cent CRPF personnel are fully vaccinated, the remaining cannot be administered vaccines due to comorbidities or other medical conditions. CRPF will administer Precautionary dose (booster) to all personnel in field formation from January 10 onwards," he said. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday said that there are 781 Omicron cases in the country so far.

Delhi accounts for the highest number of Omicron cases (283), followed by Maharashtra (167), Gujarat (73), Kerala (65), Telangana (62), Rajasthan (46), Karnataka (34), Tamil Nadu (34), Haryana (12), West Bengal (11), Madhya Pradesh (9), Odisha (8), Andhra Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (4), Chandigarh (3), Jammu and Kashmir (3), Uttar Pradesh (2), Goa (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Ladakh (1) and Manipur (1). India reported 9,195 new COVID cases and 302 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry of Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)