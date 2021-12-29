Left Menu

Two Indian nationals charged in Singapore for receiving money from criminal activities in US

29-12-2021
  Singapore

Two Indian nationals in Singapore were on Wednesday charged for their alleged involvement in an arrangement to receive money made from criminal activities in the United States.

Sandhu Hargurnek Singh, 27, and Bangia Saurabh, 21, face one charge under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes Act, The Straits Times reported.

Hargurnek Singh also faces a second charge under the Payment Services Act over an earlier offence.

The accused duo appeared in court via a video link.

According to court documents, Bangui, on Hargurnek Singh's instructions, opened a Standard Chartered bank account to receive SGD 134,546.37 (USD 99,274) from the US between October 8 and 9 last year.

The sum was allegedly an unknown person's benefit from a criminal conduct, and the accused had reasonable grounds to believe that this was so.

The money was allegedly later received by another man called Satwant Singh, also of Indian origin.

Earlier, Hargurnek Singh received another sum of money between September 17 and October 2 last year and handed it to the same man.

The next hearing of their cases has been set for January 19.

