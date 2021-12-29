Left Menu

Chargesheet against 3 for duping youth on promise of jobs in NZ

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-12-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 17:25 IST
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday filed a chargesheet against three people for allegedly duping unemployed youth by promising them jobs in New Zealand. Suresh Kumar and Tulsi Ram of Samba and Ghar Singh of Jammu were named in the chargesheet that was filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate here, a spokesperson of the Jammu Crime Branch said.

Ghar Singh is absconding, he said.

Puran Chand and Vinay Sharma, residents of Jammu, had in 2017 given a joint written complaint to the police alleging that Kumar, who runs 'Uncle's Visa Consultants' at Trikuta Nagar here, had taken several lakhs of rupees from them on the pretext of landing jobs in New Zealand, the spokesperson said. The involvement of the three accused was fully established during the course of the inquiry, he said.

