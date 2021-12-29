Left Menu

CRPF giving 10 week VIP security training to over 200 RPF, Delhi Police personnel

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been providing VIP security training to over 200 personnel of the Railway Protection Force and Delhi Police.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been providing VIP security training to over 200 personnel of the Railway Protection Force and Delhi Police. The 10-week training is to be ended in around next week, said a senior CRPF official.

"We are training them (RPF ad Delhi Police) in all aspects of VIP security," said the official, adding "the move is taken based on requests from both RPF and the Delhi Police". The officer said that over 100 personnel from each of RPF and Delhi Police are being trained by the CRPF at one of its training Centres in the National Capital Region.

The CRPF, a 3.25 lakh personnel force, has been presently providing security to 76 VIPs that included five under the Z+ Air Cell category, 12 under the Z+ category, 22 under the Z category, 24 under the Y+ category, six under Y category and seven under X category. The force recently started providing Z category security to Punjab MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi. (ANI)

