Customs sleuths seize diamonds worth Rs 5.76 crore in TN

Diamonds worth about Rs 6 crore that were attempted to be smuggled out of here have been recovered and an air traveller arrested in this connection, the Customs said on Wednesday.Based on specific information, the Officers of Air Intelligence Unit, Chennai Customs intercepted the passenger bound for Dubai on Tuesday, an official release said.On examination of his baggage, 22 small transparent plastic packets containing processed diamonds ingeniously concealed in telescopic handle of his hand baggage viz.

Customs sleuths seize diamonds worth Rs 5.76 crore in TN
Diamonds worth about Rs 6 crore that were attempted to be smuggled out of here have been recovered and an air traveller arrested in this connection, the Customs said on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, the Officers of Air Intelligence Unit, Chennai Customs intercepted the passenger bound for Dubai on Tuesday, an official release said.

''On examination of his baggage, 22 small transparent plastic packets containing processed diamonds ingeniously concealed in telescopic handle of his hand baggage viz. stroller suitcase were found and recovered. The passenger by not declaring the diamonds under the Baggage Rules tried to smuggle the same out of the country,'' the release said.

The diamonds valued at Rs 5.76 crore (1052.72 carat) were seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, the release said, adding, the passenger was arrested.

