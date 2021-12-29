Left Menu

Man held for raping minor in Faridabad

A 24-year-old man was arrested on charges of raping a minor here, police said on Wednesday.Gulshan, the accused, hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. Gulshan took her to an old house on the pretext of buying her toffees and allegedly raped her.He threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident, police said.The girl, however, informed her father in the evening, following which they filed a police complaint.

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 24-year-old man was arrested on charges of raping a minor here, police said on Wednesday.

Gulshan, the accused, hails from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. He was produced before the court, which remanded him in judicial custody, they said.

On Monday noon, the eight-year-old girl was playing near her house. Gulshan took her to an old house on the pretext of buying her toffees and allegedly raped her.

He threatened to kill her if she revealed the incident, police said.

The girl, however, informed her father in the evening, following which they filed a police complaint. Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh said Gulshan has confessed to the crime.

