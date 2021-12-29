Left Menu

Sr bureaucrat Durga Shankar Mishra to be new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has been proposed to be appointed as the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.Mishra, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was due to superannuate on Friday.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Mishra to his cadre for his proposed appointment as Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh, the order said.At present, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a 1985 batch IAS officer, is the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:18 IST
Sr bureaucrat Durga Shankar Mishra to be new Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh
Representative image
  • Country:
  • India

Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra has been proposed to be appointed as the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

Mishra, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, was due to superannuate on Friday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved repatriation of Mishra to his cadre for "his proposed appointment as Chief Secretary, Uttar Pradesh by the State Government of Uttar Pradesh", the order said.

At present, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, a 1985 batch IAS officer, is the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh. Tiwari is due to retire in February 2023. The Personnel Ministry had in an order on Monday named Manoj Joshi as the new Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary in place of Mishra. Joshi, a 1989 batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs. The officer will take over as Secretary, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs upon superannuation of Durga Shanker Mishra, on Decembr 31, the order said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021