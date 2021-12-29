Court allows new year celebrations in Pondy, imposes restrictions on sale of liquor
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court on Wednesday allowed New Year celebrations in neighbouring Puducherry, but imposed restrictions on the sale of liquor.
The Bench of Justices S Vaidyanathan and D Bharatha Chakravarthy passed the order on a petition from G A Jagannathan, a resident of Puducherry, seeking a ban on the celebrations citing the covid spread. He pointed out neighbouring Tamil Nadu and other states, including Karnataka, had not given the nod to the celebrations.
The court, however, directed that liquor should not be sold between 10 PM on December 31 and 1 AM on January 1, 2022.
The petitioner contended the government of Puducherry allowed New Year celebrations without reference to the ground realities and the same may result in spread of COVID-19/Omicron.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Hockey National C'ship: Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Delhi register win on Day 3
Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will promote religious tourism in the country: Karnataka CM Bommai
Counting underway for Karnataka MLC polls
Karnataka's proposed anti-conversion bill likely to have penal provisions
Karnataka MLC polls: BJP leading on 12 seats