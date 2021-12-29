Left Menu

Four of jeweller's family found dead in U'kd town

Bodies of two of them were found in the bushes near Nanakmatta bypass and the other two at their home, SP city Mamta Bohra said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:49 IST
Four of jeweller's family found dead in U'kd town
  • Country:
  • India

Four members of a jeweller's family were found dead in Udham Singh Nagar district's Nanakmatta on Wednesday, police here said. Bodies of two of them were found in the bushes near Nanakmatta bypass and the other two at their home, SP (city) Mamta Bohra said. An investigation is on to know the cause behind the sensational incident which led to an immediate shutdown of Nanakmatta market in protest. Those found murdered were identified as Ajay Rastogi, son of jeweller Shiv Rastogi, Udit Rastogi, son of Anil Rastogi, Ajay Rastogi's mother Asha Devi, and his maternal grandmother Sanno Devi, police said.

Bodies of Ajay and Udit bearing injury marks were found in the bushes while those of Ajay's mother and maternal grandmother were found at their home. PTI COR ALM VN VN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021