Four of jeweller's family found dead in U'kd town

Four members of a jeweller's family were found dead in Udham Singh Nagar district's Nanakmatta on Wednesday, police here said. Bodies of two of them were found in the bushes near Nanakmatta bypass and the other two at their home, SP (city) Mamta Bohra said. An investigation is on to know the cause behind the sensational incident which led to an immediate shutdown of Nanakmatta market in protest. Those found murdered were identified as Ajay Rastogi, son of jeweller Shiv Rastogi, Udit Rastogi, son of Anil Rastogi, Ajay Rastogi's mother Asha Devi, and his maternal grandmother Sanno Devi, police said.

Bodies of Ajay and Udit bearing injury marks were found in the bushes while those of Ajay's mother and maternal grandmother were found at their home. PTI COR ALM VN VN

