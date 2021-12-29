Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 4, Tea Scoreboard

Scoreboard at tea on the fourth day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Wednesday.

India 1st innings: 327 South Africa 1st innings: 197 India 2nd innings: 174 South Africa 2nd Innings (Target: 305 runs) Aiden Markram b M Shami 1 Dean Elgar batting 9 Keegan Petersen batting 12 Total (For 1 wicket in 9 overs) 22 Fall of wickets: 1-1 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 5-1-8-0, Mohammed Shami 4-1-14-1.

