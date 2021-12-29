Maha: Wanted accused held for theft in Latur

A notorious robber and his woman accomplice have been arrested in Maharashtra's Latur district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who was wanted for several offences in Pune, Ahmednagar and Beed districts, was arrested on Saturday and has been remanded to police custody for five days, an official said.

According to the police, Tukaram Ashok Panchal (32), a resident of Paithan village in Beed, and his accomplice Karma Nagraj Pasara (55), a resident of Telangana, stole mobile phones worth over Rs 16,000 at a weekly market.

The police chased the accused and arrested him in Killari area, he said. On interrogation, the police found that the accused was wanted in several cases in Pune, Ahmednagar and Beed districts, the official added PTI COR ARU ARU

