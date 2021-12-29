Unidentified men assault cop, flee with rifle in UP's Bijnor

Left Menu

Two men allegedly assaulted an on-duty policeman and fled with his INSAS service rifle in western Uttar Pradeshs Bijnor district on Wednesday, officials said.An FIR has been lodged against the two unidentified men and four teams have been formed to arrest them at the earliest and recover the police weapon, Additional Superintendent of Police Bijnor Pravin Ranjan Singh said.The incident took place in the Afzalgarh area around 1 am.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:11 IST
Two men allegedly assaulted an on-duty policeman and fled with his INSAS service rifle in western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Wednesday, officials said.

An FIR has been lodged against the two unidentified men and four teams have been formed to arrest them at the earliest and recover the police weapon, Additional Superintendent of Police (Bijnor) Pravin Ranjan Singh said.

“The incident took place in the Afzalgarh area around 1 am. The accused were on a motorcycle when they got into an altercation with a truck driver and his helper on the road after which a police official and a homeguard from a nearby picket reached the spot,” Singh said.

“Soon, the duo engaged in a duel with the police constable, too. They hit him on his head and fled with his INSAS rifle along with its bullets,” the officer said.

He said the FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 394 (causing hurt during robbery), 333 (causing hurt to deter public servant from duty) and 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Surveillance teams and dog squads have also been deployed to trace the assailants, officials said.

