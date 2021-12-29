Left Menu

Maha: Man held for possession of firearms in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:22 IST
A 23-year-old man was arrested for alleged possession of firearms and bullets in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap on Ghodbunder Road on December 25 and nabbed Parmanand Ramesh Matre, a resident of Nagpur, who had come there to sell firearms, an official said.

The police seized two pistols, a magazine and six bullets from his possession, Deputy Commissioner (Crime) of the MBVV police Dr Mahesh Patil said.

On interrogation, the accused revealed that he had two more pistols, following which a police team went to Shendwa of Bidwani in Madhya Pradesh and seized the other weapons, he said. An offence under the Indian Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Kashimira police station, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

