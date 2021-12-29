Left Menu

Farmers block road in Haryana village over 'chemically-infected' water

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:30 IST
Farmers block road in Haryana village over 'chemically-infected' water
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Villagers blocked Kulana-Jhajjar road in Patuadi block here on Wednesday alleging discharge of "chemically-infected" water in their fields.

Farmers in Uncha Majra village of the block alleged the water killed their crops and is creating health issues. Their protest led to a massive traffic jam which had not eased till evening. Tehsildar Sajjan Singh and BDPO Navneet Kaur reached the spot and tried to persuade the protesters to lift their blockade.

