Farmers block road in Haryana village over 'chemically-infected' water

Villagers blocked Kulana-Jhajjar road in Patuadi block here on Wednesday alleging discharge of "chemically-infected" water in their fields.

Farmers in Uncha Majra village of the block alleged the water killed their crops and is creating health issues. Their protest led to a massive traffic jam which had not eased till evening. Tehsildar Sajjan Singh and BDPO Navneet Kaur reached the spot and tried to persuade the protesters to lift their blockade.

