Left Menu

Anil Deshmukh, his two sons named in ED's 7000-page supplementary chargesheet in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:36 IST
Anil Deshmukh, his two sons named in ED's 7000-page supplementary chargesheet in money laundering case
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering case. The 7,000-page charge sheet is submitted before the special prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) court.

The two sons of Deshmukh have also been named in the chargesheet. The Former Maharashtra Home Minister was arrested by the ED on November 1 in connection with the alleged Rs 100-crore extortion and money laundering case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month. The federal probe agency will record the statement of Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the criminal investigation being carried out by it in the alleged Rs 100 crore bribery-cum-extortion racket in the Maharashtra Police establishment.

It registered a case against Deshmukh and others based on a corruption case filed against him by the CBI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021