Left Menu

File report on steps for release of Indian fishermen in Lanka, HC tells Centre

G Thirumurugan, Coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Padhukappu Urimai Iyakkam, a fishernmens rights association, prayed for the release of the fishermen and also their boats. He submitted that the Lankan authorities violated human rights by spraying sanitizers on the fishermen upon their arrest.

PTI | Madurai | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:38 IST
File report on steps for release of Indian fishermen in Lanka, HC tells Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to file a report on the steps taken to ensure the release of 68 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are under the custody of Sri Lanka for allegedly violating the international maritime boundary.

Justices C V Karthikeyan and S Srimathy asked the government to file a status report on December 31.

The Tamil Nadu government told the court letters had been sent to the Centre to take steps for the release of the fishermen. The court was also informed that the Indian authorities also had taken steps to secure their release.

The judges said there should be some time frame to get the fishermen released. G Thirumurugan, Coordinator of the Tamil Nadu Meenavar Padhukappu Urimai Iyakkam, a fishernmen's rights association, prayed for the release of the fishermen and also their boats. He submitted that the Lankan authorities violated human rights by spraying sanitizers on the fishermen upon their arrest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021