Maha: Two women held for trying to sell minor for flesh trade

PTI | Thane | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:41 IST
Two women have been arrested for allegedly trying to sell a minor girl for flesh trade in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officials from the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) sent a decoy customer to a restaurant where the accused arrived the minor girl on Tuesday afternoon, an official said.

The duo was nabbed while trying to sell the girl for Rs 1.5 lakh, he said.

An offence under relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO and PITA Acts has been registered against the duo at the Bhayander police station, the official said.

