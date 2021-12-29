Left Menu

Gas cylinder explodes, injures 5 workers in TN

The mishap occurred when a group of men, some of them migrant workers, were carrying out renovation work in an apartment complex here.The seriously injured worker was admitted to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital that is known for treating burns, the police said. A police officer said the worker sustained burns above 60 per cent and was said to be critical.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:56 IST
Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI): At least five workers were injured, one of them severely, on Wednesday when a gas cylinder used for welding purpose exploded, police said. The mishap occurred when a group of men, some of them migrant workers, were carrying out renovation work in an apartment complex here.

The seriously injured worker was admitted to the Kilpauk Government Medical College Hospital that is known for treating burns, the police said. A police officer said the worker sustained burns above 60 per cent and was said to be critical. The four others were under treatment.

