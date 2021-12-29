Left Menu

MoD notifies positive indigenisation list of sub-systems, assemblies to achieve self-reliance in Defence

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday notified positive indigenisation list of sub-systems, assemblies, sub-assemblies, components to achieve self-reliance in defence and minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:58 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As per an official release by the Ministry of Defence, "A positive indigenisation list of sub-systems/assemblies/sub-assemblies/components has been notified by Department of Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, as part of the efforts to achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing and minimise imports by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs)."

"The list contains 2,500 imported items which have already been indigenised and 351 imported items which will be indigenised in next three years. This Aatmanirbhar initiative will save foreign exchange approximately equivalent to Rs. 3,000 cr every year," it said. (ANI)

