US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat amid thin volumes
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:10 IST
Wall Street's main indexes opened little changed on Wednesday amid thin trading volumes, as caution kicked in after daily U.S. COVID-19 infections hit a record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 22.93 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 36,421.14.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.29 points, or 0.05%, at 4,788.64, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 13.20 points, or 0.08%, to 15,794.92 at the opening bell.
