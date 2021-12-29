Cop injured in Anantnag encounter

One police personnel sustained injuries in the encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, the police said on Wednesday.

"Encounter has started at Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of Anantnag. In the initial firing, 01 police personnel got injured and was shifted to hospital. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, one terrorist affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) has been killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in the Srigufwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. (ANI)

